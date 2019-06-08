Original CL ad: https://santamaria.craigslist.org/cto/d ... 40346.html
1994 Mustang GT for sale. Set up for SCCA CAM class autocross. Located in Lompoc CA. California car, no rust. Three local wins (PCA open class). This would also make a great HPDE car. Fully sorted in both maintenance and setup. It's ready to go and needs nothing. Over $13k invested. There is a small paint problem on the driver's door about the size of a hand. Also a small dent on the driver's door that I never bothered with. Please e-mail for more pictures or for questions. An extra set of wheels and tires come with it. Below are the new maintenance parts and racing parts that have been installed. Asking $6400.
• One piece race seat
• BBK fenderwell cold air intake
• Underdrive pulleys
• MAC exhaust dumping before the axle
• Ceramic coated shorty headers
• Full length, weld in subframe connectors
• Strut tower brace
• Poly suspension bushings
• Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates
• Maximum Motorsports Panhard Bar
• Maximum Motorsports Solid steering rack bushings
• Maximum Motorsports rear lower control arms (stock uppers)
• HR Super Race springs
• Koni Yellows
• New stock rotors with Hawk street pads, SS brake lines
• Steeda triax shifter
• Apex racing 18x9 wheels with 245 Falcon Azenis K+
• Aluminum radiator
• TMoss Lower Intake
• Mild port on stock heads
• 8” adjustable lexan spoiler (removeable)
Maintenance
• All new ignition system (distributor, coil, plugs, wires, ignition module)
• Rebuilt heads (valve seals, new gaskets, ARP hardware)
• Even compression
• New harmonic balancer, belt
• New hoses
• New clutch, throwout bearing, and rear main seal
• Maximum Motorsports clutch quadrant and cable
• Rebuilt limited slip with new carbon clutch discs
• New rear wheel bearings.
• Recent smog cert. Parts have CARB EO numbers and it will pass smog as is
• New carpet
