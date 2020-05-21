1994 Mustang Gt erratic idle

Okay everyone, I'm looking for some help. I have a 94 mustang gt with a 302. It was a manual car and we swapped it to a c4. It has Windsor Jr heads, e303 cam, trick flow intake, K & N CAI, 70mm bbk throttle body, and 24 pound injuctors. I have a couple issues that are stumping us and we're looking for some help. 1. We have an idle issue, it likes to start and die, it acts like it is constantly searching for a signal. 2. It has a ton of blow by, i actually took it to the track for the first time and it literally blew the oil dipstick right out of the tube and blew oil all over. And 3. It likes to get really warm really fast, it can idle for 10 minutes or so and be close to 190+. Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.