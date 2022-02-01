1994 Mustang GT Explorer GT40P Swap

D

Durham1995

New Member
Jan 31, 2022
1
0
1
35
Iowa
Hey guys I am new here. I used to post over on mustangforums but that one seems pretty dead. Little backstory on the car its a 1994 that used to be a V6 auto car however I have swapped in a GT40P Explorer motor with a T5 transmission. Car has the fox body throttle conversion on it with a 70MM accufab a matching MAF and 24lb injectors. The engine doesn’t have the provisions for EGR since it came out of a 99 Explorer however I picked up one of adapters to convince the car its EGR is still connected. However now its pulling a code saying the voltage for the EGR is too high. Is there any way to use something like a tweecer to tell the computer the EGR isn’t there an not to worry about it? I have done some research but haven’t been able to find an answer.
 

Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

The left one hangs a little lower
Jan 12, 2020
493
361
73
30
Maine
Welcome to the forum. I can’t say for sure, but I would say probably. My 1990 had the EGR “turned off” by the tuner via SCT.
 
Top Bottom