1994 Mustang GT Explorer GT40P Swap

Hey guys I am new here. I used to post over on mustangforums but that one seems pretty dead. Little backstory on the car its a 1994 that used to be a V6 auto car however I have swapped in a GT40P Explorer motor with a T5 transmission. Car has the fox body throttle conversion on it with a 70MM accufab a matching MAF and 24lb injectors. The engine doesn’t have the provisions for EGR since it came out of a 99 Explorer however I picked up one of adapters to convince the car its EGR is still connected. However now its pulling a code saying the voltage for the EGR is too high. Is there any way to use something like a tweecer to tell the computer the EGR isn’t there an not to worry about it? I have done some research but haven’t been able to find an answer.