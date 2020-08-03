1994 Mustang GT Floor Pan Replacement

T

The_Wolf222

Member
Mar 8, 2020
6
1
13
18
New Hampshire
Hello,

I have a 1994 Mustang that has sadly succumbed to the harsh New England winters and the passenger side floor has a large hole where the seat would normally mount. The hole is about a square foot I'd say, so I figured rather than patch it I should just buy the panels. I looked around on ebay and other forums and all I can find are floor pans for the foxbody, but according to what some people have said if I just buy the passenger half from a foxbody it will work, there's just a slight change in the drive tunnel.

Has anyone here ever done a repair like this? If so, what can I expect if I try to use the foxbody floor pan? Should I scrap this entire plan and just weld in my own piece of sheet metal? Any suggestions of any sort are greatly appreciated. Thank you!
 

Similar threads
