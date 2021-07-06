1994 Mustang GT Sputtering

Recently I ran into an issue with my car idling extremely low and shutting off at times. To include, the car likes to sputter and pull in every gear. My father was under the assumption that it was bad gas. After getting the old gas out and replacing with new the problem persisted. I replaced the Idle Air Control (still sputtering). I am on the brink of ordering a fuel pump but before I do I have a code reader coming in Friday from amazon. Anyone have any insight or knowledge you could pass on to assist me in my endeavors? Thank you