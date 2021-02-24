1994 Mustang loud noise then won’t start

1994 Mustang GT - 306, Trick Flow intake, E303 cam, ported GT40 heads, MSD billet distributor, BBK shortys



Last weekend, I took my car to the muffler shop. When leaving the shop, I was being rowdy to hear my new exhaust. All of a sudden I heard a loud pop/bang and the car immediately lost power and shut off. Checked all under the car looking for leaking fluids, but everything was clear (no oil, coolant, gear lube, etc coming from underneath). Tried spinning the engine over and the engine spun way more freely, as if there was little to no compression in any of the cylinders. Took the cap off the distributor and saw the rotor was still spinning. Initial thought was the timing chain jumped a tooth, but upon tear down the timing chain was fine and the timing marks on the cam/crank sprockets line up perfectly. I haven’t run a compression test yet, I plan on doing that tonight. Any suggestions on what the cause of my problems are?