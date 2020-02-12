1994 radiator fan fuse question

Valicy
- Feb 12, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 24
I've been testing things trying to figure out my fan problem. The 10a fuse under the hood is only out putting .2 volts. The fan is receiving the same. The engine temperature sensor is reading normal ohms. The fan will spin if you hook up power. The fuse under the dash for the ccrm is fine.
I'm just trying to figure out why the 10a fuse has such low voltage. Everything else is 12+v. Doesn't the battery positive run directly to the fuse box and give power to everything? Anyone run into this problem?
