1994 radiator fan fuse question

90sickfox said: I thought the ccrm controlled the fan. There may be an issue with the ccrm or the fan relay

Doesn't the power for the fan go through the fuse box to the ccrm? That's what I see in all the diagrams. Seems like it should be more than 0.2 volts coming out of the fuse box. The fan relays are in the ccrm and I don't have low or high speed fan. I would replace it but it's suspicious if both of the relays don't work and the fuel pump one does. I haven't found an easy way to test the ccrm yet. My multimeter doesn't fit very well.