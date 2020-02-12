1994 radiator fan fuse question

Valicy

Feb 12, 2020
I've been testing things trying to figure out my fan problem. The 10a fuse under the hood is only out putting .2 volts. The fan is receiving the same. The engine temperature sensor is reading normal ohms. The fan will spin if you hook up power. The fuse under the dash for the ccrm is fine.

I'm just trying to figure out why the 10a fuse has such low voltage. Everything else is 12+v. Doesn't the battery positive run directly to the fuse box and give power to everything? Anyone run into this problem?
 

90sickfox

I thought the ccrm controlled the fan. There may be an issue with the ccrm or the fan relay
 
Valicy

Feb 12, 2020
90sickfox said:
I thought the ccrm controlled the fan. There may be an issue with the ccrm or the fan relay
Doesn't the power for the fan go through the fuse box to the ccrm? That's what I see in all the diagrams. Seems like it should be more than 0.2 volts coming out of the fuse box. The fan relays are in the ccrm and I don't have low or high speed fan. I would replace it but it's suspicious if both of the relays don't work and the fuel pump one does. I haven't found an easy way to test the ccrm yet. My multimeter doesn't fit very well.
 
