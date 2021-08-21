1994 Saleen S351 coupe in purple?

A friend has offered me a rolling shell of what is supposed to be a purple S351. The insides of the doors are teal, but the rest of the car initially looks to be purple. Trying to figure out if its a repaint. And no, I didn't take pictures as my phone was in the truck. It does not appear to be wrecked, it was a manual car and it has all the windows and no rust. He got it for the hood, bumpers and ground effects. I now find out they only made 46 cars in '94, the build date on the car is 10/93. I just did some research online but didn't find any breakdowns of colors and transmissions offered. It may just be a regular Mustang with the Saleen stuff on it The fenders are some weird fiberglass units.