1994 Saleen S351 coupe in purple?

A friend has offered me a rolling shell of what is supposed to be a purple S351. The insides of the doors are teal, but the rest of the car initially looks to be purple. Trying to figure out if its a repaint. And no, I didn't take pictures as my phone was in the truck. It does not appear to be wrecked, it was a manual car and it has all the windows and no rust. He got it for the hood, bumpers and ground effects. I now find out they only made 46 cars in '94, the build date on the car is 10/93. I just did some research online but didn't find any breakdowns of colors and transmissions offered. It may just be a regular Mustang with the Saleen stuff on it The fenders are some weird fiberglass units.
 

@95steedamustang may be able to help, do you have the vin number? With that low a number produced, if it is accurate, there has to be a registry or some way to verify.
There is one and only one s-351 in Sapphire purple. It is a N/A 351 car located in TX. This one would be a fake most likely but yes. Consult the Saleen book. But I have the vin number on the Sapphire 95 when I passed on buying
 
