Hey everyone I picked up a transmission from a friend and he wasn’t to sure what it was out of. I ran the codes and it says 94 t5. I was comparing to my fox and it doesn’t have the plug for the nss is this correct? Just don’t want to waste my time dropping the t5 in my sn95 and then the transmission not have the plug for the nss. Black transmission is what he sold me and doesn’t have the plug and other transmission is out of my fox.