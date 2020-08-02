SN95 1995 5L getting hot

B

BlakesStang

Member
Mar 28, 2020
5
2
13
53
South Dakota
So my 1995 mustang GT 5.0 is getting hot under pretty much all driving conditions. Interstate driving, slow speed and even at idle eventually. I've swapped out the radiator cap. Also replaced the thermostat and then took it out completely. No joy, still gets hot. Bought an IR thermometer. Let the mustang warm up and started poking around. The water inlet to radiator was about 200 degrees. The radiator coils themselves were about 90 degrees with the engine still running. Does this tell me the radiator is plugged? Oh, and turning on the heater blows very warm air. I assume that indicates the water pump is functioning.
Any advice or insight would be greatly appreciated!
 

