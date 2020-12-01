1995 Cobra Ignition and Running Issues

tsundave
Dec 1, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 27
Hey guys, first time poster but long time lurker. Had an 88 GT with mass air that had been bad-touched in a lot of ways, and a lot of the stuff on here helped me set her straight before I sold her.
I recently came into a bargain on a pretty cherry 95 Cobra (rio red with a cloth saddle interior); previous owners definitely took good care of her, I've got a lotta records, even factory service and wiring manuals. Engine is stock, but chassis, suspension, and drivetrain have been modified (subframe connectors, caster camber plates, 3.73s, T2 diff, rear upper and lower control arms, etc).
The reason for the bargain was a couple known intermittent ignition issues. One where, after a short drive, it would crank but not turn over, and you had to let it sit for a couple hours. The other I caught on video here. This would usually go away after you stopped, turned off the engine, waited 10 seconds, and restarted. P.O. had thrown the parts bin at it; new coil, MSD cap and rotor, new TFI module, Walbro 255 fuel pump, resealed injectors, double roller timing chain, heads decked, obviously didn't solve the issue but was totally forthcoming about it.
Having gotten intimate with EEC wiring and its inner workings doing a Painless ECU harness install on the 88 GT, all of this lead me to believe something in the distributor was bad. Upon taking it out, it was hard to turn. I threw a Spectra in there to get me by (timed it, obviously) and it ran like dog. Returned it and bought Summit's house brand billet (using the MSD cap and rotor) and now a new issue has popped up.
It idles and pulls to redline fine when you're foot's all the way in it, but bucks and stutters at part throttle and cruising. I thought it was a vacuum leak but couldn't find one. Took out the SPOUT connector and the issue went away. This is what's got me stumped. What and where else can I check? Are all of these issues related? Am I just unlucky and ended up with two bad distributors?
Thanks for any help and advice.
