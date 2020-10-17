1995 Cobra Key Paradox

9

95Cobra5Oh

New Member
Oct 17, 2020
1
0
0
22
Ohio
Hi this is my first post so bear with me..

Recently acquired a 1995 Cobra Mustang. Came with one key doesn’t work with doors or trunk, only for ignition. But the ignition barrel doesn’t start the car I have to put it on the “on” position then use a push button someone installed in the console. My question is why would someone do this and how do I bring the car back to a factory style ignition? Do I just buy a new ignition barrel/key combo on eBay and new door barrels with keys? How do I bypass the whole button start? I also have a 1985 GT that was the same way has a ignition switch and push button on top of the original ignition barrel. Thanks!
 

