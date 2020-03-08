1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT

I just picked up a 1995 explorer upper and lower intake manifold for $100 (I figured for that cheap what’s the worst that could happen). I was wondering what I have to do to get this to work with my car? A lot of the information I’ve found is mostly related to foxbodys so I’m not sure how much of that is applicable in my case. I don’t need to pass any engine emissions testing and I don’t care about the check engine light, I just want to know what I HAVE to do for this to work and run well on my car. Thank you!



Also the attached picture is a picture of it, only one I have right now