1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L tensioner bolt

ALRIGHT, so I bought a new car, 95 mustang v6 with a 3.8 L and it’s come time to replace my tensioner. The problem is the bolt is so rounded out that it essentially has to be drilled out so I can’t reuse it, Ford no longer makes or sells that specific bolt anymore apparently. Is there anything I could use that in theory would work to keep my tensioner on ?? I love this car, but I don’t like the fact that I can just pop open the hood and easily remove my belts because there is no spring in the tensioner thanks y’all