1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L tensioner bolt

C

Cblynn420

New Member
Sep 1, 2020
1
0
0
22
Washington’s
ALRIGHT, so I bought a new car, 95 mustang v6 with a 3.8 L and it’s come time to replace my tensioner. The problem is the bolt is so rounded out that it essentially has to be drilled out so I can’t reuse it, Ford no longer makes or sells that specific bolt anymore apparently. Is there anything I could use that in theory would work to keep my tensioner on ?? I love this car, but I don’t like the fact that I can just pop open the hood and easily remove my belts because there is no spring in the tensioner thanks y’all
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,475
10,494
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Um... Yeah. It's just a bolt. Go to a hardware store and buy a grade 8 bolt of the same size.

If you need help determining the size, I'm sure someone around here has one lying around that they can measure or we have it written down in a thread someplace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
S Exhaust 1995 ford mustang gt 5.0 header question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
B 1995 Ford Mustang Gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C 1995 ford mustang temperature gauge problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
B 95 Mustang GT power loss RPM issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired 1995 Mustang Coupe Parts Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
1 Expired 1995 Ford Mustang Gts In Nj SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
R Expired 1995 Ford Mustang Custom SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
blak302 SOLD Cheap!!! 1995 Ford Mustang 6cyl. Auto. SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
tacomatrx450f Expired 1994 1995 Ford Mustang Gt 5.0l 5 Speed Ecu Computer T4m0 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
P 1995 Ford Mustang Svt Rochester, Ny SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
LGSCHMIDTJR 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra Battery cable assembly. Interior Exterior Parts 0
J 1995 FORD MUSTANG GT 5.0 (help should i buy this) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S 1995 Ford Mustang Gt/gts Rare Model For Sale In Florida Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M 1995 Ford Thunderbird Lx 4.6v8 For Sale, 80k Miles, $2500 Other Classifieds 0
Wildstang86 1995 Ford F150 Lightning w/408W stroker Other Classifieds 0
Dan95-5.0 1995 ford service manual 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D 1995 gt to gt-40 ford racing engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
W WTB/Trade Wanted supercharger kit for 1995 GT 5.0 Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
B 1995 5L getting hot 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Lil95.0 “New” to the forum - 1995 V6 body 5.0 Swapped The Welcome Wagon 0
S Electrical 1995 Mustang GT slight hiccups/hesitation at around 2k rpm looking for a fix for the dreaded code 212 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
P Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C 1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question Digital Self-tuning Forum 36
D 1995 mustang gt 5.0 Need help please! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R 1995 Mustang power window does not work. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 1995 GT500 Style hood options The Welcome Wagon 0
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
C 1995 Mustang 347 - Thank You! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
C 1995 Mustang Vent Line 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
B Spotting the difference between 95 5.0 gt and 5.0 cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
C 2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 62
S Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
H 1995 5.0 with ADOE shift and TCM wire Identification 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T 1995 mustang overheating BAD!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 33
kiddiccarus 1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
ebowie 351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S SN95 Next project car - 1995 Cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
H 1995 Mustang GT convertible interior lights The Welcome Wagon 7
P 1995 5.0 t-5 swap into 1967 coupe The Welcome Wagon 4
Z 1995 Mustang GT 5spd 302 The Welcome Wagon 3
B 1995 Mustang Gt ABS light 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
E New member with a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
P Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
9 1995 3.8 v6 Camshaft Lift { Answer Inside} SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom