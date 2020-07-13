1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!

S

skimbap

New Member
Jul 13, 2020
10
1
1
25
California
Recently bought a 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 as a project car for $300. Didn't start or run, and it had been sitting in a garage for 4-5 years. It needs a lot of love.

The previous owner said it stalled while driving one day and he never looked into the problem. I'm a beginner and excited to work on this car!

What I've done so far (all before trying to start the car):
- Change the oil
- Replaced the battery and one terminal that was heavily corroded (it broke off when I was removing the old battery)
- Drained the gas tank and filled it up with new fuel
- Checked the coolant (it was still good) and topped it off
- Checked and adjusted spark plug gaps and used fogging oil to lubricate the cylinders before attempting to start the car (the spark plugs are pretty difficult to access on the 3.8L V6, so this took a lot of time)

After all that, I tried starting the car. The engine turns, but the car won't actually run.

Here's what I've checked so far:
- When I turn the key to the On position, I don't hear the fuel pump priming
- I checked the fuel pump fuse and it was good
- I also went ahead and checked all the fuses in the power distribution box
- Inertia switch is pushed down

Here's the electrical system schematic from the Haynes repair manual:
View: https://imgur.com/2mLtlEC

And here's the diagram of the fuse panel from the owner's manual:
View: https://imgur.com/EeQmTFa

So I tried checking the voltage with the key in the on position, and I tried checking it immediately after turning the key as well. Either way, there was no voltage in the fuel pump slot. I also checked all the other fuses, these are the approximate voltage results I got (in the same order from the second picture I linked above)

Ign. Sw. ~0.42
Ign. Sw. ~12.2
Ign. Sw. ~0.08
Hd. Lps ~11
EEC ~12.2
Htd. Bl. 0
Fuel Pump 0
Fan 0

I appreciate any help I can get! As a beginner, I know I might just be doing something dumb and/or missing something obvious, but let me know anyway! And I apologize in advance for any terminology that I'm not familiar with - I'll probably ask for a lot of clarification.

Thank you!

Update 7/16/20:
- I've been using these wiring diagrams to figure out the issue:
View: https://imgur.com/a/If7Vlxb

- Checked CCRM harness connector and only the pins circled in red got voltage:
View: https://imgur.com/a/XrFYpEj


Someone from reddit has also been helping me and they helped me deduce this so far:
- The line that links EEC and fuel pump fuses right before power enters the individual fuses.
View: https://imgur.com/a/XMYF3XV

- Since I had power at the EEC fuse but not at fuel pump fuse, either a jumper has failed inside the fuse box, or maybe one of the crimps that the fuel pump fuse plugs into may be the problem. Might want to grab a flashlight and inspect the slots that the fuse plugs into. - Checked fuse box terminals/slots and they all looked good
- (+) power should bridge from the same feed or fusible link that supplies power to the EEC fuse back to the battery
- Ground issue would not be the problem here, need to figure out why the fuel pump fuse has no (+) connection back to the battery
- Suggested a jumper with a fuse back to the battery in place of the fuel pump fuse or one connected to the line side of the EEC fuse will get the pump operating again as a test.
- Sounds like one or more of the fusible links that bring power to the fuse box from the battery may have blown. Can anyone help me locate this? The reddit user said for older models it might be at the battery side post of the starter solenoid

(here's the thread: View: https://www.reddit.com/r/MechanicAdvice/comments/hq6hwq/1995_ford_mustang_38l_v6_fuse_box_problem/fy1w2t3/
)
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Chythar

Chythar

15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,237
53
98
49
West Los Angeles, CA
There's two places I'd suggest to check. The fuel pump relay is inside the CCRM in the engine bay (it's the black box on the metal bracket next to the coolant overflow tank). The relay is not user replaceable, you'll have to swap the whole CCRM. The second is the inertia switch in the trunk, on the driver's side near the tail light. There's a hole in the trunk liner to get to the switch. The inertia switch cuts off the fuel pump in case of an accident. With the switch tripped, the car will do exactly what you're experiencing - car turns over but won't start. The inertia switch is a button - if you can push it down, it should click in place.

Now, I've never heard of an inertia switch failing before but it's an easy thing to check. As for the CCRM, I don't have a wiring diagram handy but I imagine you can check the voltage in and out on its wiring harness.
 
S

skimbap

New Member
Jul 13, 2020
10
1
1
25
California
Chythar said:
There's two places I'd suggest to check. The fuel pump relay is inside the CCRM in the engine bay (it's the black box on the metal bracket next to the coolant overflow tank). The relay is not user replaceable, you'll have to swap the whole CCRM. The second is the inertia switch in the trunk, on the driver's side near the tail light. There's a hole in the trunk liner to get to the switch. The inertia switch cuts off the fuel pump in case of an accident. With the switch tripped, the car will do exactly what you're experiencing - car turns over but won't start. The inertia switch is a button - if you can push it down, it should click in place.

Now, I've never heard of an inertia switch failing before but it's an easy thing to check. As for the CCRM, I don't have a wiring diagram handy but I imagine you can check the voltage in and out on its wiring harness.
Click to expand...
Thank you for your response!

I did already check the inertia switch and it was pressed down. I even tried hitting the switch to test it out, and the button popped up and I pushed it back in.

So I think you may be right about having to replace the CCRM. Another sign that I think you're right is that this site (https://easyautodiagnostics.com/ford/3.8L/ccrm-module-mustang-1) says the CCRM also controls the AC compressor, and I noticed that the AC wasn't working either when I tested it.

Looks like I'll have to find a replacement!

UPDATE:
I have a separate thread regarding this issue on Reddit - I changed my mind on just replacing the CCRM since I want to make sure it's not another issue before I just buy a replacement part that won't actually fix the issue.

Here's the thread on Reddit:
View: https://www.reddit.com/r/MechanicAdvice/comments/hq6hwq/1995_ford_mustang_38l_v6_fuse_box_problem/fy1w2t3/


Not really sure how to move forward, mostly due to my inexperience with electrical systems and testing them. Do you have any suggestions?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: rayhodge
R

rayhodge

New Member
Sep 15, 2020
2
0
0
52
Clover, SC
Hi, I also have a 95 3.8 that stalled. I have had a mixed bag of issues. Originally thought that it was a fuel pump issue so after some test I replaced fuel pump which did not fix my problem. Begin digging into the CRM and got the car rack and crank it up at times and it would run fine and then others it won’t do anything but turnover unless I push the pedal. and then it will start and only stay running if I hold the throttle pedal open. I’ve tried multiple times to get codes to come up and with no luck. There are times it seems like it’s an electrical issue may be a loose connection or something just curious to if you found a solution to yours?
 
R

rayhodge

New Member
Sep 15, 2020
2
0
0
52
Clover, SC
rayhodge said:
Hi, I also have a 95 3.8 that stalled. I have had a mixed bag of issues. Originally thought that it was a fuel pump issue so after some test I replaced fuel pump which did not fix my problem. Begin digging into the CRM and got the car rack and crank it up at times and it would run fine and then others it won’t do anything but turnover unless I push the pedal. and then it will start and only stay running if I hold the throttle pedal open. I’ve tried multiple times to get codes to come up and with no luck. There are times it seems like it’s an electrical issue may be a loose connection or something just curious to if you found a solution to yours?
Click to expand...
Also, the cooling fan stays on constantly, not sure how long that’s been going on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L tensioner bolt SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S Exhaust 1995 ford mustang gt 5.0 header question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
B 1995 Ford Mustang Gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C 1995 ford mustang temperature gauge problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B 95 Mustang GT power loss RPM issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired 1995 Mustang Coupe Parts Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
1 Expired 1995 Ford Mustang Gts In Nj SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
R Expired 1995 Ford Mustang Custom SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
blak302 SOLD Cheap!!! 1995 Ford Mustang 6cyl. Auto. SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
tacomatrx450f Expired 1994 1995 Ford Mustang Gt 5.0l 5 Speed Ecu Computer T4m0 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
P 1995 Ford Mustang Svt Rochester, Ny SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
LGSCHMIDTJR 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra Battery cable assembly. Interior Exterior Parts 0
J 1995 FORD MUSTANG GT 5.0 (help should i buy this) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S 1995 Ford Mustang Gt/gts Rare Model For Sale In Florida Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M 1995 Ford Thunderbird Lx 4.6v8 For Sale, 80k Miles, $2500 Other Classifieds 0
Wildstang86 1995 Ford F150 Lightning w/408W stroker Other Classifieds 0
Dan95-5.0 1995 ford service manual 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D 1995 gt to gt-40 ford racing engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
W WTB/Trade Wanted supercharger kit for 1995 GT 5.0 Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
B 1995 5L getting hot 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Lil95.0 “New” to the forum - 1995 V6 body 5.0 Swapped The Welcome Wagon 0
S Electrical 1995 Mustang GT slight hiccups/hesitation at around 2k rpm looking for a fix for the dreaded code 212 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
P Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C 1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question Digital Self-tuning Forum 36
D 1995 mustang gt 5.0 Need help please! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R 1995 Mustang power window does not work. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 1995 GT500 Style hood options The Welcome Wagon 0
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
C 1995 Mustang 347 - Thank You! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
C 1995 Mustang Vent Line 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
B Spotting the difference between 95 5.0 gt and 5.0 cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
C 2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 62
S Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
H 1995 5.0 with ADOE shift and TCM wire Identification 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T 1995 mustang overheating BAD!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 33
kiddiccarus 1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
ebowie 351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S SN95 Next project car - 1995 Cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
H 1995 Mustang GT convertible interior lights The Welcome Wagon 7
P 1995 5.0 t-5 swap into 1967 coupe The Welcome Wagon 4
Z 1995 Mustang GT 5spd 302 The Welcome Wagon 3
B 1995 Mustang Gt ABS light 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
E New member with a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
P Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
9 1995 3.8 v6 Camshaft Lift { Answer Inside} SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom