I have a problem with my temperature gauge. When I turn on the lights, a.c, brake, roll down windows, the temperature gauge increases and will even go in the danger zone but i know it's not really overheating cause it will do this 30 seconds after the car has been turned on after hours of it being off. I've heard it may be the ground wires but can someone give me a video or something cause I've never had this problem before and I dont know about ground wires