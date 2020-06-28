Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange

P

prosser

New Member
Jun 28, 2020
1
0
1
30
Ontario Canada
Hey everyone,
I'm new to the forum, so if this has already been discussed or solved, please send me in the right direction.

I have a 95 GT with auto trans. Just started to act funny when driving at a constant speed, usually between 35-50mph. It almost seems like the transmission doesn't know which gear it wants to be in, as it will go through short periods where it will try to shift up and down on its own. There is no slipping from a stand still and shifts up to this speed are smooth. Fluid and filter were just changed thinking this may solve the problem.

Any help or ideas would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance!
 

