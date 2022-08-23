1995 GT Convertible = REGRET for my SWAP

wkualum

Aug 22, 2022
Michigan
New member guys. Thanks for having me. Bear with me on this...as I am having some serious regret.

Backstory - I have owned a 1994 manual V6 since May of 1995. I bought this car with 15,007 miles on it as a high school graduation present. Spent my life savings on it at that point. lol. It's been in my brother's barn since 2003. I couldn't afford a 5.0 but always told myself I would eventually do an engine swap.

Fast forward to present day - a couple months ago my brother bought a boat and my car needed to go. So....I have to get it next weekend. I was rushing to buy a running 5.0 so I could take both cars to someone who would do the job. Still taking reccomendations...near Flint MI btw. So tonight I go look at a 1995 GT convertible with 92,000 original miles. It was in a fender bender and the front quarter is messed up. It purrs like a kitten though. Sounds great. untouched - and no mods. It's an automatic though! I let myself get talked into an automatic!!! WHAT WAS I THINKING! ??????????

I am having some serious regret about 5 hours after paying the guy $2500 for this car. Someone please tell me it'll be ok and I should enjoy the benefits of an automatic ha ha
 

