1995 Mustang 347 - Thank You!

I just wanted to post a few pics and say thank you to those who chimes in and help me with some questions I had. My 11 year old son wanted to build a motor for the first time and I didn’t want to tear into our 1969 Mach 1. So we found a 95 GT that was in pieces when we got it. Wire harness were out of the car intake was laying under the hood. Just a mess. After months, literally months we finally got the engine back together. We built a 347, and we are almost ready to start it for the first time. We will be installing the Megasquirt ECM, Air/Fuel Sensor, filling all fluids (but the oil because we primed the pump earlier. We still have a lot of work to do but the end is in sight. I’ll write up what we did later. But wanted to say thank, Happy Easter and He is Risen.
40B64951-8203-418A-8E6D-821573545C42.jpeg
 

