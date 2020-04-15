1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness

I have a 5.0 pulled from a 1995 mustang with the wiring harnesses and computer. I can not find anything for this year engine. I would like to save myself 700 bucks by doing it alone... I have the ability to do the work but I can not find anything on what to delete and what the 5.0 has to maintain in order to run. The engine is going into a 1966 mustang and needs to be a standalone harness. I am not using A/C and do not need the emissions. If anyone has done this before please get back to me! If I can't make the wiring for this work my next option is go carb but that's almost 600 too.
 

The 95 computer is one of the worse ones for a swap. To get that 66 running right it is going to take some work. In your case it would be easier to go carburated. You need the temp sensors, o2 sensors, coolant temp sensor, maf sensor, etc.

The issue with stripping the harness is the computer looks for certain things and changes strategies if it doesn't see them. A coolant sensor delete can cause rich issues.....egr position delete can cause timing issues.

I'm not the wiring harness guru.... I just know enough to get by. If you had a megasquirt or mspnp2 you could delete a bunch of stuff including the maf.
 
GTFO, we don't do carb swaps here on Stangnet. The computer is only as good as the tune you put on it. The SN95 is no different from any other from that perspective. The FI market is so large, there is no cost advantage to going carb these days. You can throw a microsquirt on it cheap.

Kurt
 
Honestly, it would be easier to go with a microsquirt with 8’ wiring lead and build your own harness.
 
