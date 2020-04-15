1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness

I have a 5.0 pulled from a 1995 mustang with the wiring harnesses and computer. I can not find anything for this year engine. I would like to save myself 700 bucks by doing it alone... I have the ability to do the work but I can not find anything on what to delete and what the 5.0 has to maintain in order to run. The engine is going into a 1966 mustang and needs to be a standalone harness. I am not using A/C and do not need the emissions. If anyone has done this before please get back to me! If I can't make the wiring for this work my next option is go carb but that's almost 600 too.