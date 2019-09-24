1995 Mustang convertible Interior Electronic Issues

I own a 1995 Mustang GT convertible with a 5.0HO the other day me and a friend where wiring up an aftermarket radio and he accidentally crossed what seemed to be a Red wire to A yellow wire on the aftermarket harness. Long story short the red wire seemed to have power and I heard a poping noise or two what seemed to be coming from the trunk it almost sounded like an acorn hitting the trunk (no I wasn’t parked under a tree haha) then we proceeded to wire the radio thinking nothing of it now I have no speedometer, interior lights on the rear view mirror, lock or unlock buttons, and clock. I have checked the fuse for these items from what I re searched they ride the same fuse so it looked decent but I replaced it anyways. Any thoughts on what this could be and what shorted out?? Help or input would be much appreciated.