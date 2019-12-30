1995 Mustang GT convertible interior lights

I have had this car since 1994, but it seems like it used to have more interior lighting than it has now. The map lights on the rear view mirror work and the lights on the vanity mirror work. However there are no convenience lights under the dash and none on the gear shift? Aren't there supposed to be?



I am not very gifted at mechanics. I think I could easily replace the convenience lights if they exist. However, I'm not sure I could do the gearshift lights.



One last things, is there a newer brighter version of the control center lights. My newer cars really have bright control panels. It would be great to be able to perk up the mustang lighting a little bit.



Thanks for any input.