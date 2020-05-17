1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question

Captainawesome
I was able to get my car started and it idles (somewhat) meaning I can hold a decent AFR without my foot on the throttle, this will require some more fine tuning. OK, so I my main question has to do with getting my timing set correctly. I restabbed my distributor at 0 degrees. I confirmed with a bore scope because my balancer had several sets of marks. Car fired up and I let it get to temp and began to tune the idle. I went out with the timing light to align the marks with my balancer. Marks were oscillating all over the place. I remember that when I set the timing before the Megasquirt upgrade I pulled the SPOUT. Well the car will not run with the SPOUT out. I watched a video from a member and he says I do not need to pull the spout to set the timing. Fair enough. I contacted the guy who sold me the ECM and he told me that the last car he did that did not run with the SPOUT out he had to rewire the car because it had the incorrect wiring harness. That doesnt seem to be accurate to me. Here is what I found because Fox cars are not the same as the 94-95 cars. https://www.corral.net/threads/timing-way-too-advanced.1411496/page-2 I set the settings to his, but I could not find all of them like (acceleration compensation and maximum dwell.) Where are they in tuner studio?? Anyways I am just wanting to know how I can get my timing from oscillating. Can anyone assist me with this and make sure I have the correct ignition settings?