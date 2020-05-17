1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question

C

Captainawesome

Member
Nov 23, 2019
14
5
13
39
Ohio
I was able to get my car started and it idles (somewhat) meaning I can hold a decent AFR without my foot on the throttle, this will require some more fine tuning. OK, so I my main question has to do with getting my timing set correctly. I restabbed my distributor at 0 degrees. I confirmed with a bore scope because my balancer had several sets of marks. Car fired up and I let it get to temp and began to tune the idle. I went out with the timing light to align the marks with my balancer. Marks were oscillating all over the place. I remember that when I set the timing before the Megasquirt upgrade I pulled the SPOUT. Well the car will not run with the SPOUT out. I watched a video from a member and he says I do not need to pull the spout to set the timing. Fair enough. I contacted the guy who sold me the ECM and he told me that the last car he did that did not run with the SPOUT out he had to rewire the car because it had the incorrect wiring harness. That doesnt seem to be accurate to me. Here is what I found because Fox cars are not the same as the 94-95 cars. https://www.corral.net/threads/timing-way-too-advanced.1411496/page-2 I set the settings to his, but I could not find all of them like (acceleration compensation and maximum dwell.) Where are they in tuner studio?? Anyways I am just wanting to know how I can get my timing from oscillating. Can anyone assist me with this and make sure I have the correct ignition settings?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 1995 mustang gt 5.0 Need help please! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R 1995 Mustang power window does not work. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
C 1995 Mustang 347 - Thank You! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
C 1995 Mustang Vent Line 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 61
S Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T 1995 mustang overheating BAD!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 32
H 1995 Mustang GT convertible interior lights The Welcome Wagon 7
Z 1995 Mustang GT 5spd 302 The Welcome Wagon 3
B 1995 Mustang Gt ABS light 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
E New member with a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
P Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
9 1995 Mustang convertible Interior Electronic Issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
starstruck106 Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 51
C ISO RED STEERING WHEEL - 1995 GTS Interior Exterior Parts 0
A 1995 Mustang Cobra Radiator Fan operating only when A/C is on AND only for a few seconds! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C Help needed 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
starstruck106 Need Help 1995 Convertible 3.8 Temp Gauge still not working and alarm system is draining my battery 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
S 1995 mustang Gt budget build!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
DrSmart 94 GT Convertible Speedo Electrical Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Exhaust 1995 ford mustang gt 5.0 header question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
S 1995 mustang gt 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
JWINSOCAL For Sale 1995 GT Convertable For Sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
B Please help me with my 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
9 Should I get this 1995 mustang gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
J 1995 mustang gt 5.0L 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Adams_199 Electrical 1995 mustang cobra 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
DAGGER1120 1995 mustang GT after awhile of driving when I come to a stop my RPMs go low and sometimes vehicle stalls 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
ebowie 1995 mustang gt brake upgrade to cobra brakes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
B 1995 Ford Mustang Gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
S 1995 mustang gt 5.0 coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
C 1995 ford mustang temperature gauge problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
B 1995 Mustang GT Won't Idle when warm and Runs out of fuel cornering? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B 95 Mustang GT power loss RPM issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1 Engine 1995 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
E For Sale 1995 Mustang GT Convertible Project Car, Georgia SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
K 1995 mustang v6 surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
S Fuel 1995 mustang GT 5.0L fuel electrical 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
BigE85 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 H0 How to set stock valves 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Justin Fetalvero 1995 Mustang GT Auto To Manual Swap From 99 GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
S 1995 mustang gt anderson pms problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S 1995 mustang anderson tuner Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
T For Sale 1995 Mustang Convertible Gt 5.0 For Sale In West Palm Beach SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
T SN95 Sn95 351w Swap To 408 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
T 351w Build Questions In A Sn95 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
M Drivetrain 1995 Mustang Gt Car Won't Start. And Reverse Light Stay On 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
N Expired 1995 Mustang Gt Convertible 5.0l Auto $5500 62k SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom