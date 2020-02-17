1995 mustang overheating BAD!!

Ok I’m new here and I’ve never really worked on my own car before I’ve always paid someone to do it. The past couple years I’ve started doing things myself and learning what to do on my car. So here is what i have and the issue I’m running into. 1995 mustang gt original 5.0 engine was replaced with a 1985 mustang gt motor that was rebuilt into a 347 stroker motor. Simple swap I thought I had a mechanic do it that I trusted which has now flaked on me. So for the engine it has 19lb injectors I know small side till I can afford to replace them. The cam I’m running is comp cams 35-324-8. I’ve replaced the thermostat with stock replacement 195 degrees. Replaced maf sensor with stock replacement. 1.7:1 rockers. Also I found out my cats have been removed and are empty. My intake is stock that was on my 1995 mustang gt. No coolant in the oil no gas bubbles in the radiator that I can tell. No black smoke or rotten egg smell from the car. I’ve sprayed carb cleaner on every hose I can find and it doesn’t cause the engine to rev so no vacuum leak I could find. But within about 8 minutes my engine temp goes all the way to H and my headers are glowing red and slight amount of smoke is coming off my passenger side header area. Guys I’m at a lost own what the issue is much less how to fix it and I’m afraid to turn the car on because I feel I might destroy the motor. Please help if you can