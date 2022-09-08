I am trying to make a running car out of two parts cars. When hooking up the harnesses on the steering column I a wire missing on one car and damaged on the other. It is the two wire connector in the right side of the column. They are three connectors attached to the metal mount with push charismas trees. The pictures is the one furthest to the right. The other end of the cable in in the picture at about 10:30. I think that wire went to the ignition switch. What is this wire for? What happens if it is missing?