1995 Mustang Vent Line

Hope everyone is doing well and staying healthy.

I wanted to say thanks for the help from everyone that chimed and helped me with this car. I’ve almost got it put back together. I installed all the wiring harnesses today which were in the trunk when I bought it. I have this one line I can’t find it’s destination. It looks like it comes from the charcoal canister and runs somewhere obviously. I have attached pics to see if anyone who has a SN95 car could pin point me in the right direction. Thank you