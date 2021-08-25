1995 Spindles

Can someone point me in the right direction to find spindles for a 1995 mustang? Im an idiot and threw my K-member out with them still attached thinking they would be readily available since everything else surrounding them is. I've searched the interwebs and this forum. Only thing i've found so far is AJE drop spindles but looking more for something stock. Im out of ideas other than going to the local pick-n-pulls and hoping they have a 94-95 laying around. TIA