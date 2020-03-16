I'm posting here because I'm hoping there are some 5.0 EFI experts who might give me some solutions.

I'm desperate and frustrated, and looking for an easy way out!



This is a project car.

I have installed a stock 1995 Mustang 5.0 EFI engine with AT, complete with harness and ECU, into a 1956 Jaguar XK140.

Everything is stock 95 Mustang - engine, AODE, ECU, original wiring harness all pulled from a 1995 Stang.

THIS IS NOT A HOT ROD. I simply wanted to put a more modern engine with EFI into this old car, AND GET IT DONE QUICKLY and on the road!

HOWEVER, installation is far from complete, and the project has bogged down over the past THREE years.



I am at the point where the engine and trans are seated in the car with fuel and return lines all in place, and dual exhaust system all hooked up.

I have been bogged down mainly due to the WIDTH constraints of the XK140 engine compartment. There is no room for me to route the intake ducting except THROUGH the passenger side sidewall and up along the top inside of the wheel well. I can't go straight forward anywhere because all access within the engine compartment is blocked by alternator, radiator, AC compressor, etc.



I DON'T LIKE IT -- not only because I have to fabricate some awkward metal intake ducting in the top inside corner of the right wheelwell, but also I have vague concerns about about figuring out all those wires for the original 95 ECU and harness, along with the unknown worries about programming the Ford ECU (which I hear is difficult).



So, I have been thinking of simply installing an FITech or a Holley Sniper TBI unit, because the descriptions make it seem so simple to install, and they supposedly self-learn and are easy to program.

It seems that all I would have to do is install a basic air filter assembly on top of the TBI, with no worries about placing all the original Ford EFI components (MAF, etc.) or routing ducting and cramming in an air filter somewhere in the wheel well.

AND, I could eliminate all the 1995 wiring and ECU and have this beautiful handheld computer readout, plus tune the darn thing easily (or so the ads say).



BUT, on a simplistic level, these TBIs seem so crude in comparison to the original Ford 5.0 selective injection into each cylinder -- certainly Ford's EFI has technical and efficiency superiority over the TBI, or am I wrong?.



QUESTIONS:

1) Is the $1200 investment in a Sniper or FITech a step backwards, in comparison with just making the original stock Mustang EFI system work?



2) Is the stock Mustang EFI an antiquated old system that needs to be junked? Did Ford spend a decade refining and fine-tuning the original 5.0 EFI to perfection ...or did they just waste that time trying to make a bad system work?



3) Do I need to look into one of those Edelbrock selective injector systems, and spend upwards of $2500 just for simplicity's sake?



4) Are there any suggestions in regards to the direction I should go (short of scrapping this 5.0 engine/trans) -- suggestions as to intake and maybe a simple computer system that would control my EFI as well as AODE autotrans (without requiring going to a tuner)?



Appreciate even opinions!

Desperate and frustrated, and looking for an easy way out!