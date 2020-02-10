1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help)

Ok on Wednesday I am going to have to try something. Before that I want some input from others.

LEFT picture is the 1995 and has a 3 wire connector.-----------------------------------------The Right Picture is a 2002 and has a 2 wire connector.
1995.jpg
2002.jpg


MY Dilemma

I took out the 95 engine and put in the 02. The 1995 came with a 3 wire connector and of course wont work with the 2 Wire on the 2002

The 95 Wire harness has the 3 wire connector. I cant figure out what to do here.

1. Can I lose 1 wire here and use the 2 wire connector?
2. Can I take the 93 Syncro out and use it in the 02 block?

Please give input.

Here is the connector that I have on the harness.
Cam Position Sensor 3 Wire.jpg
 
The 96' sensor is a hall effect sensor while the 02' sensor is a VR sensor. Easiest thing to do is to swap the 96' synchronizer into the 02'.

What computer are you running and I am assuming you meant a 96' explorer engine (they didn't introduce the V8 until 96')
 
