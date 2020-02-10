1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help)

Ok on Wednesday I am going to have to try something. Before that I want some input from others.LEFT picture is the 1995 and has a 3 wire connector.-----------------------------------------The Right Picture is a 2002 and has a 2 wire connector.MY DilemmaI took out the 95 engine and put in the 02. The 1995 came with a 3 wire connector and of course wont work with the 2 Wire on the 2002The 95 Wire harness has the 3 wire connector. I cant figure out what to do here.1. Can I lose 1 wire here and use the 2 wire connector?2. Can I take the 93 Syncro out and use it in the 02 block?Please give input.Here is the connector that I have on the harness.