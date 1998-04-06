1996-1998 4.6L SOHC Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout

1996 – 1998 Ford Mustang GT Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout​

​

I spent several hours searching without luck for the 42-pin C210 engine harness pinout without luck. Since I ultimately had to trace each wire by hand I decided I would document my work for future reference and post it if anyone else needs it. I have a new edge harness I will also trace when I get the chance, until then not sure how much is different from the 96-98 one.1 – BK Ground2 – R/W Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor3 – Y/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor4 – Y/LB Lt Front O2 Sensor5 – GY/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor6 – R/BK Lt Front O2 Sensor7 – T INJ 18 – W INJ 29 – R +12V Sensors10 - W/PK Starter Solenoid11 – GY/W Throttle Position Sensor12 – B/W Throttle Position Sensor13 – B/Y INJ 314 – B/LB INJ 415 – T/BK INJ 516 – LG/R ECU Coolant Temp Sensor17 – LB Low Coolant Level Sensor18 – GY/R Sensor Signal19 – LG/O INJ 620 – T/O INJ 721 – LB INJ 822 – GY Crankshaft Position Sensor23 – DB/O Camshaft Position Sensor24 – BK/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor25 – W/R Engine Oil Pressure Switch26 – DB/LG Ignition Coils 1+227 – P/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor28 – DB Crankshaft Position Sensor29 – GY/R Camshaft Position Sensor30 – B/LG Differential Pressure Feedback Solenoid31 – Y/R Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor32 – R/LB Ignition Coils 1+233 – PK/W Ignition Coils 3+434 – R/LG +12V Ignition Coils35 – O Camshaft/Crankshaft RF Shield36 - NOT USED –37 – BK Low Coolant Level Sensor38 – B/PK EGR Vac Reg Solenoid39 – W/LB Idle Air Control Valve40 - NOT USED –41 – R/Y Ignition Coils 3+442 – BK/Y A/C Clutch Field Coil