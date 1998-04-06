1996-1998 4.6L SOHC Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout

rx79gez8gundam
New Member
-
- Jul 22, 2013
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 41
I spent several hours searching without luck for the 42-pin C210 engine harness pinout without luck. Since I ultimately had to trace each wire by hand I decided I would document my work for future reference and post it if anyone else needs it. I have a new edge harness I will also trace when I get the chance, until then not sure how much is different from the 96-98 one.
1 – BK Ground
2 – R/W Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor
3 – Y/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor
4 – Y/LB Lt Front O2 Sensor
5 – GY/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor
6 – R/BK Lt Front O2 Sensor
7 – T INJ 1
8 – W INJ 2
9 – R +12V Sensors
10 - W/PK Starter Solenoid
11 – GY/W Throttle Position Sensor
12 – B/W Throttle Position Sensor
13 – B/Y INJ 3
14 – B/LB INJ 4
15 – T/BK INJ 5
16 – LG/R ECU Coolant Temp Sensor
17 – LB Low Coolant Level Sensor
18 – GY/R Sensor Signal
19 – LG/O INJ 6
20 – T/O INJ 7
21 – LB INJ 8
22 – GY Crankshaft Position Sensor
23 – DB/O Camshaft Position Sensor
24 – BK/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor
25 – W/R Engine Oil Pressure Switch
26 – DB/LG Ignition Coils 1+2
27 – P/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor
28 – DB Crankshaft Position Sensor
29 – GY/R Camshaft Position Sensor
30 – B/LG Differential Pressure Feedback Solenoid
31 – Y/R Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor
32 – R/LB Ignition Coils 1+2
33 – PK/W Ignition Coils 3+4
34 – R/LG +12V Ignition Coils
35 – O Camshaft/Crankshaft RF Shield
36 - NOT USED –
37 – BK Low Coolant Level Sensor
38 – B/PK EGR Vac Reg Solenoid
39 – W/LB Idle Air Control Valve
40 - NOT USED –
41 – R/Y Ignition Coils 3+4
42 – BK/Y A/C Clutch Field Coil
Legend
BK - Black
DB - Dark Blue
GY - Gray
LB - Light Blue
LG - Light Green
O - Orange
P - Purple
PK - Pink
R - Red
T - Tan
W - White
Y - Yellow
1996 – 1998 Ford Mustang GT Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout
1 – BK Ground
2 – R/W Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor
3 – Y/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor
4 – Y/LB Lt Front O2 Sensor
5 – GY/LB Rt Front O2 Sensor
6 – R/BK Lt Front O2 Sensor
7 – T INJ 1
8 – W INJ 2
9 – R +12V Sensors
10 - W/PK Starter Solenoid
11 – GY/W Throttle Position Sensor
12 – B/W Throttle Position Sensor
13 – B/Y INJ 3
14 – B/LB INJ 4
15 – T/BK INJ 5
16 – LG/R ECU Coolant Temp Sensor
17 – LB Low Coolant Level Sensor
18 – GY/R Sensor Signal
19 – LG/O INJ 6
20 – T/O INJ 7
21 – LB INJ 8
22 – GY Crankshaft Position Sensor
23 – DB/O Camshaft Position Sensor
24 – BK/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor
25 – W/R Engine Oil Pressure Switch
26 – DB/LG Ignition Coils 1+2
27 – P/W EVAP Purge Flow Sensor
28 – DB Crankshaft Position Sensor
29 – GY/R Camshaft Position Sensor
30 – B/LG Differential Pressure Feedback Solenoid
31 – Y/R Instrument Panel Coolant Temp Sensor
32 – R/LB Ignition Coils 1+2
33 – PK/W Ignition Coils 3+4
34 – R/LG +12V Ignition Coils
35 – O Camshaft/Crankshaft RF Shield
36 - NOT USED –
37 – BK Low Coolant Level Sensor
38 – B/PK EGR Vac Reg Solenoid
39 – W/LB Idle Air Control Valve
40 - NOT USED –
41 – R/Y Ignition Coils 3+4
42 – BK/Y A/C Clutch Field Coil
Legend
B - Brown
BK - Black
DB - Dark Blue
GY - Gray
LB - Light Blue
LG - Light Green
O - Orange
P - Purple
PK - Pink
R - Red
T - Tan
W - White
Y - Yellow