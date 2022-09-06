1996 Cobra convertible weatherstripping

9

96 SnakeWild

New Member
Sep 25, 2020
3
0
1
52
Jersey
What’s going on everyone,
Had new top installed on my 96 cobra. While was doing it I asked guy to install new weatherstripping all around .so now everyone’s selling 1994 to 04 FULL KIT. And I had guy install it, but I’m still having leak where top and headers meet. I know there’s sealant on pillar area but if anyone has done new weatherstripping or can offer any install videos etc. .i am trying to troubleshoot myself. If anyones familiar the top,header windo and pillar all come together there and looks like stack of seals. Unfortunately even when waters coming in testing I can’t see exactly wears it is leaking . Also, if anyone with era car looks at base of top in rear at bottom rear corner of 1/4 window there’s a small gap can see into car. Anyone else have that or is weatherseal tight against 1/4 windows belt strip . . I was all excited ,new top came with improperly sealed window so took month to get new one . .now I’m keeping under cover afraid of rain cause of leak. .. I’m probably going to take to shop. Anyone in nj shore area recommend specialist. Sorry that’s a lot and a mess hopefully someone understands frustration. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Ford part no longer produced
Replies
0
Views
169
SVT Tech Forum
96 SnakeWild
9
B
Convertible Seals and Weatherstrip
Replies
0
Views
447
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bee
B
C
Pi swapped f150 progress/discussion
Replies
17
Views
596
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
bluesun
B
ReefBlueGT
SOLD 1993 Reef Blue 2 Tone GT Convertible 80k miles
Replies
0
Views
211
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
Lawdawg86
What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?
Replies
19
Views
1K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
Top Bottom