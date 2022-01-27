1996 Cobra - New Shocks/Struts - What else while i'm at it?

If the car is really low and you install stiffer shocks and struts, you are going to make the car handle worse. Most aftermarket shocks and struts are stiffer than stock. Going too low and too stiff is not ideal for these cars. They handle better when they sit higher than most people think looks cool.



You might have Eibach Sportline springs; they lower the car more than the Pro-Kit springs (which generally don't make the car look slammed). Can you see any part numbers on the springs?



I always recommend adjustable shocks and struts, even for a street car. They allow you to control the ride quality and adjust understeer/oversteer. They make a huge difference in how the car feels (and they allow you to compensate for future suspension mods). Koni Yellow single adjustable shocks and struts are a good option.



While you are working on the suspension, it's a good idea to inspect/replace every rubber bushing. Your bushings are 25 years old; they are most likely worn out. Remember, rubber bushings can look good, but be bad. Make sure to include the steering rack bushings. Depending on how you plan to use the car, you can go with rubber or poly.