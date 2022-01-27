1996 Cobra - New Shocks/Struts - What else while i'm at it?

I am planning to order either Koni orange shocks/struts or Bilstein B6 for my 96 cobra, both are the quad shock package with all 6. The previous owner says he put Eibach springs back in 2001 but he doesn't know which model, they are black springs, so my best guess is the pro-kit springs. The car is basically slammed, especially since the shocks are worn. I am also going to order camber plates while im at it.
I have 2 questions...
1. Does anyone have their car setup with either of these spring/shock combinations and/or which shock kit would you recommend? This is a semi-daily driver with no track time.
2. What other components would you recommend replacing on suspension while i'm at it?
