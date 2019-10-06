I have a set of cobra wheels with Blizzaks. $250 cash local pickup. West Chester PA area.The wheels have some scratches and scuffs. No lugs or center caps.They came off a friends 96 mystic when he upgraded wheels. I mounted the winter tires and used them for 2 seasons (December - March). Lots of tread left. Sold my car several years ago and they been collecting dust in the garage. They arent perfect, but that's why I used them for the winter.Raymond