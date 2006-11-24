1996 GT automatic transmission problem

I need some professional advice for my It all started when I lost my factory key and keyless entry.



I tried to start my car with a backup key. This resulted in nothing but the alarm going off. Later I learned that factory ford keys like mine have something that sends a signal to the computer to allow it to start.



The alarm wouldn't go off, so in reactrion to that I unplugged the battery. This put the car in "theft mode". I had two choices, take it to ford and pay the price for a whole new key, or allow my neighbor to burn a new chip cor my car.



I didn't want to spend the money on the key, so I told my neighbor to burn away.



After the new chip, the car started fine and ran fine for the most part, excusing the fact that the theft light was still blinking.



Before the new chip, the car shifted perfect and never had transsmission trouble what so ever. Immediately after the chip was installed,I noticed the car to get much worse gas milage. I noticed that the over drive wasn't working even though the over drive off light wasn't on, because of the increase in RPMs, and when I pressed the OD/OFF button only the light came on, no change in rpm's what so ever.



So about a week after the new chip, the car decides it only has second gear.



It would die often going from reverse to drive as well, i guess taking into consideration 2nd gear isn't for 0 MPH (similiar to having a 5 speed in 2nd gear at a dead stop)



So in question of the new chip being the problem, I asked my neighbor to reburn the chip and check it for problems.



It returns with the car shifting from first to second now rather than JUST first.



Still no third or forth gear though. It shifted into 3rd for half a second recently but just shot right back into 2nd.



I think it's the chip because of all the trouble occuring after the chip, and the fact that after it was reburned the second time it had 1st gear again and shifted smoothly and normally.



AND...

It seems like if it was the transmission or a physical problem with it, 3rd gear would be alot less likely to go out than first.



So my question is this:



Is this a computer problem or a transmission problem?



Any input would be greatly appreciated.