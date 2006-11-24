1996 GT automatic transmission problem

I need some professional advice for my It all started when I lost my factory key and keyless entry.

I tried to start my car with a backup key. This resulted in nothing but the alarm going off. Later I learned that factory ford keys like mine have something that sends a signal to the computer to allow it to start.

The alarm wouldn't go off, so in reactrion to that I unplugged the battery. This put the car in "theft mode". I had two choices, take it to ford and pay the price for a whole new key, or allow my neighbor to burn a new chip cor my car.

I didn't want to spend the money on the key, so I told my neighbor to burn away.

After the new chip, the car started fine and ran fine for the most part, excusing the fact that the theft light was still blinking.

Before the new chip, the car shifted perfect and never had transsmission trouble what so ever. Immediately after the chip was installed,I noticed the car to get much worse gas milage. I noticed that the over drive wasn't working even though the over drive off light wasn't on, because of the increase in RPMs, and when I pressed the OD/OFF button only the light came on, no change in rpm's what so ever.

So about a week after the new chip, the car decides it only has second gear.

It would die often going from reverse to drive as well, i guess taking into consideration 2nd gear isn't for 0 MPH (similiar to having a 5 speed in 2nd gear at a dead stop)

So in question of the new chip being the problem, I asked my neighbor to reburn the chip and check it for problems.

It returns with the car shifting from first to second now rather than JUST first.

Still no third or forth gear though. It shifted into 3rd for half a second recently but just shot right back into 2nd.

I think it's the chip because of all the trouble occuring after the chip, and the fact that after it was reburned the second time it had 1st gear again and shifted smoothly and normally.

AND...
It seems like if it was the transmission or a physical problem with it, 3rd gear would be alot less likely to go out than first.

So my question is this:

Is this a computer problem or a transmission problem?

Any input would be greatly appreciated.
 

How is it that your neighbor has the technology and skill to do this?

Anyways, the PCM absolutely controls the transmission.

Try changing you fluid before you do anything else.
 
In reply

My neighbor programs performance chips for mustangs for a living.. I trusted him until he reprogrammed it and 1st gear appeared.
 
Another point I forgot to make: If I fail to turn off overdrive, the car will go into neutral at about 60 mph, but with od/off it stays in gear (2nd gear). In drive, when I let off of the accelerator going at a reasonable speed, the rpms drop to normal (around 2k), and when I apply pressure on the accelerator (still moving) it acts like it's in neutral until about 4K (depending on speed) then catches the gear and continues to gain speed.
 
I wouldn't suggest you to drive the car often until your problem is fixed. Transmission work isn't cheap by any means and if you can stop from ruining the tranny, that'd be best.
 
figured it out

The dude must have programmed the chip for a non overdrive transmission because it will not shift into 3rd gear, and over drive kicks in, in 3rd gear.

So if i leave overdrive on, when it's supposed to shift into 3rd it goes in neutral (still set in drive), but if overdrive is set off when its supposed to shift into third it just stays in second.

At first when i got the chip, it shifted but OD never worked over the chip.

It was like over drive was off even if it was on. RPMS were as high as if i turned it off, even though i didnt. I first noticed bad gas mileage, then realized the rpms were too high in 3rd gear for OD to be on.

Then all of a sudden OD being out prevented 3rd gear from even working.

Could it be this incorrectly programmed chip messed up my transmission, or do yoiu think a new correct chip would bring my precious 3rd gear back??

Thanks for all the help so far.

I miss my overdrive :bang:
 
It's very possible that a correct chip will bring back your transmission. It doesn't sound like the transmission itself is delaying shifts, it seems as if the computer just isn't sending the message for it to shift.

Computers on these newer cars controls EVERYTHING.
 
Be sure and impregnate your neighbor's daughter to show your "thanks" for how he "fixed" you car... :nonono:
 
my dumbass neighbor

We live in oklahoma. I trusted my neighbor basically because he owns a 2006 gt 500. I figured if he could program a chip for that, my 96 gt would be a walk in the park. Unforunately, his father is a rich doctor who buys him all his toys, so he just sits around all day playing with his toys and i guess tuning chips. Yea steer clear of this moron. Thanks for all the help!!:hail2:

On a more positive note, i did change the oil in my car and cleaned my k&n filter. Thing was filthy. Runs better :). Can't wait to get it shifting again!:lol:
 
