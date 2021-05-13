1996 GT Convertible - CJPony Seat Track Extenders dont work !

Curious if anyone who has tried to install seat extenders (mine were from CJ PONY) on a convertible has got them to work?



On my 96 the seat belt retractor box on the floor (different on a convertible then coupe) totally blocks the seat track so when you install these longer seat extender rails the seat does not go back any further than the stock tracks. Is there a work around? For example can you replace the convertible seat belt retractor with the coupe version for a sort of fix??



Im 6 5 and will likely have to sell the near perfect Laser Red GT Convertible I bought a month ago with only 40k miles if I cant get more legroom HELP PLEASE.