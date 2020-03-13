1996 GT Rod knock

S

ScruffyBUNNS

New Member
Mar 13, 2020
3
0
0
25
Bluff city tennessee
I recently bought a 1996 mustang gt. Ive had the car a week and a rod started knocking atleast i think its a rod knock. Its not my daily so Im doing my research before jumping into anything. I dont have a garage or very many tools to do things on my own. What are possibilities for motor swaps? Ive heard about doing a 4.6 pi from a 99 but i dont know what would need to change for it to fit or if its a direct drop in. Even though its blasphemy ive thought about doing a more extensive 2jz swap. Any advice, tips or suggestions are welcome. Just dont bash me for not knowing much about this kind of thing.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


S

ScruffyBUNNS

New Member
Mar 13, 2020
3
0
0
25
Bluff city tennessee
ScruffyBUNNS said:
I recently bought a 1996 mustang gt. Ive had the car a week and a rod started knocking atleast i think its a rod knock. Its not my daily so Im doing my research before jumping into anything. I dont have a garage or very many tools to do things on my own. What are possibilities for motor swaps? Ive heard about doing a 4.6 pi from a 99 but i dont know what would need to change for it to fit or if its a direct drop in. Even though its blasphemy ive thought about doing a more extensive 2jz swap. Any advice, tips or suggestions are welcome. Just dont bash me for not knowing much about this kind of thing.
Click to expand...
ScruffyBUNNS said:
I recently bought a 1996 mustang gt. Ive had the car a week and a rod started knocking atleast i think its a rod knock. Its not my daily so Im doing my research before jumping into anything. I dont have a garage or very many tools to do things on my own. What are possibilities for motor swaps? Ive heard about doing a 4.6 pi from a 99 but i dont know what would need to change for it to fit or if its a direct drop in. Even though its blasphemy ive thought about doing a more extensive 2jz swap. Any advice, tips or suggestions are welcome. Just dont bash me for not knowing much about this kind of thing.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Levi.Productions 1996 Mustang GT Build (Ew to New) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Neuron For Sale 1996-1998 Cobra Parts Other Classifieds 0
G What’s this transmission part called? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A RED/GREEN Vacuum line broke, Need replacement link 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 1996 PI swapped Mustang GT value?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
1996 Mustang GT Build (Ew to New)
For Sale 1996-1998 Cobra Parts
What’s this transmission part called?
RED/GREEN Vacuum line broke, Need replacement link
1996 PI swapped Mustang GT value??
Top Bottom