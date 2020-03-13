1996 GT Rod knock

I recently bought a 1996 mustang gt. Ive had the car a week and a rod started knocking atleast i think its a rod knock. Its not my daily so Im doing my research before jumping into anything. I dont have a garage or very many tools to do things on my own. What are possibilities for motor swaps? Ive heard about doing a 4.6 pi from a 99 but i dont know what would need to change for it to fit or if its a direct drop in. Even though its blasphemy ive thought about doing a more extensive 2jz swap. Any advice, tips or suggestions are welcome. Just dont bash me for not knowing much about this kind of thing.