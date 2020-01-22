1996 Mustang GT Build (Ew to New)

Figured I should start a thread for my mustang project. We start our adventure last summer, when I had gotten my licence a few months ago. I had been given my grandpas old honda pilot (mainly for insurance purposes I normally drive my dad's truck) and was given the ok from my parents to sell the pilot and buy a project or different car. A week later, the car was sold and I had $1600 CAD to work with. Browsing local listings I came across this GT for 2100 dollars. In my area, it was the cheapest GT, probably the cheapest V8 overall. My dad and I went to take a look at it. She was in much worse condition than the single picture made it look in the listing, but ended up talking the seller down to $1850. The experience of taking that good ol' mustang down the road with my dad and laughing our butts off as we listened to the obnoxious bass thump from the SUB in the back is something I will remember for the rest of my life.To list some of the immediate issues of the car:The roof and hood had damage, flew off on the highway and damaged both. They were poorly bondoed and repairedTires are basically bare, one is leaking and the cobra emblem of one rim is crackedDoor panels were not on, but they had them (rough condition)one window will not roll downAC blows but does not blow cold or out of the ventspaint is rough in many places, some cracking bondo too"aftermarket" exhaust was leakingpedal covers missingfront seats mismatchedand a bunch more small things that I could list.HOWEVER I saw the potential, not to mention my desire to learn how to repair and work on cars. So we bought the carJuly 25, My first car became a 1996 Mustang GT