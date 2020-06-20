So I finally got the engine (2003 4.6) back from the machine shop. I had the shop do the following;

Bore 20 over

Install TFS stage 2 cams

Install the MMR head rebuild kit and new valves

Clean and polish the crank

Balance the crank (with the forged pistons and rods)

Deck the block

Line honed the mains



I have a question for you guys. Is it worth putting the high volume oil pump in while I have it apart?

I have heard about pickup tube to crank interference issues.