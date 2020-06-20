Progress Thread 1996 mustang gt build

So I finally got the engine (2003 4.6) back from the machine shop. I had the shop do the following;
Bore 20 over
Install TFS stage 2 cams
Install the MMR head rebuild kit and new valves
Clean and polish the crank
Balance the crank (with the forged pistons and rods)
Deck the block
Line honed the mains

I have a question for you guys. Is it worth putting the high volume oil pump in while I have it apart?
I have heard about pickup tube to crank interference issues.
 

