1996 Mustang GT convertible

9

92wastheyear

New Member
Jul 17, 2021
2
0
1
59
Oregon
Hello all,

I just purchased a low mileage (85k), Pacific Green, Saddle leather, 96 convertible. It is entirely stock.

I am in the Portland Oregon area. I found the car down near the California border and had to drive 5 hours for the test drive. Luckily it was in great stock condition and was able to buy it at a reasonable price. On the plus side, my shakedown cruise was the 5 hr drive back home. It performed flawlessly, so I was very pleased with that.

The only issue with the car was the power seat was stuck in the far back position. Luckily, it was just a problem with the switch, and I have changed that out and it is now working great.

Cosmetically, it is in about 5' condition.

This is not my first Mustang. Had a 66 coupe back in the day. Nor is it my first convertible. I have had 2-3 over the years (the last one was a 69 Firebird).

Since this is my first SN95, I look forward to picking your brains when the time comes.

Thanks for allowing me to join up. I will post pics as soon as I figure out how
 

