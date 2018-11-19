For Sale 1996 Mystic Cobra

B

bergz22

New Member
Nov 25, 2003
1
0
1
Up for sale is my 1996 Mystic Cobra. It has 48,000 miles, is very clean and in great condition. It has never been driven in the rain or snow, always garage kept and covered, no rust. Cover comes with the car. The car now has the clear headlights, not tinted. This was a Florida car, I have all the original paperwork from the original owner including window sticker. The car runs, drives and sounds nasty. Ice cold A/C. Wins trophy's at car shows and turns heads. It has the following mods:

Ford Racing 4.56 rear end gear with notched cross pin, Pro 5.0 shifter, MM K Member, MM Front control arms, MM tie rod ends, MM caster/camber plates, Bilstein front struts with hypercoil spring, Bilstein rear shocks, H&R rear race springs, Pacesetter Long Tube Headers, SLP catted x pipe and SLP loudmouth exhaust, MM Oil filter relocation kit, oil cooler was cleaned and resealed, valve covers and intake are powdercoated, MM racing/street oil pump w/ cryo gearset, Nitto 315/45ZR-17 street drag radials on rear, Nitto 245/45ZR-17 Extreme Performance on front, mounted on chrome cobra R wheels, Fluidyne double core aluminum radiator, 97 cobra condenser, Kenwood cd player.

Cylinder heads were removed and sent to heads up cylinder heads where the heads were cleaned up and had porting and bowl work done. Also installed were Manley high performance valve springs with Comp Cams XE270-AH 114 cams and adjustable cam gears, the cams were degreed, also has a short runner intake and IMRC deletes. Car was tuned by Mike Post at Dynotune MP.

Vehicle is located in Lemont, IL.

Asking $16,000 All reasonable offers considered.

IMG_1908_zps2grw2ajy.jpg

IMG_0451.JPG


IMG_1043.JPG

IMG_1044.JPG
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3048.JPG
    IMG_3048.JPG
    279.4 KB · Views: 136

  • Sponsors(?)


M

MrMystic

New Member
Jan 5, 2020
3
0
1
37
Kennett Square Pa
Hey I run the Mystic Cobra Owners Association and Registry, wanted to see if you were on the page and your car was accounted for. www.1996MysticCobra.net

if you no longer have the car but possibility still have the vin and or mystic number please let me know as atleast I can still mark it down!

We are also planning a huge bash for the 25th Anniversary of the Mystic in 2021!! Please stay tuned for details!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
For Sale For Sale - 1996 Mystic - #1985/2000
Replies
0
Views
569
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
96MysticOhio
9
C
For Sale 1996 SVT Cobra 10,500 OBO
Replies
0
Views
957
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
chhdsporty
C
B
Help me price my car to sell
Replies
6
Views
428
What is it Worth?!?!?
Bkernan24
B
M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
706
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
R
For Sale 2000 Mustang Turbo 6 speed
Replies
1
Views
674
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
rdwyellowguy
R
Top Bottom