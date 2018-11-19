Up for sale is my 1996 Mystic Cobra. It has 48,000 miles, is very clean and in great condition. It has never been driven in the rain or snow, always garage kept and covered, no rust. Cover comes with the car. The car now has the clear headlights, not tinted. This was a Florida car, I have all the original paperwork from the original owner including window sticker. The car runs, drives and sounds nasty. Ice cold A/C. Wins trophy's at car shows and turns heads. It has the following mods:Ford Racing 4.56 rear end gear with notched cross pin, Pro 5.0 shifter, MM K Member, MM Front control arms, MM tie rod ends, MM caster/camber plates, Bilstein front struts with hypercoil spring, Bilstein rear shocks, H&R rear race springs, Pacesetter Long Tube Headers, SLP catted x pipe and SLP loudmouth exhaust, MM Oil filter relocation kit, oil cooler was cleaned and resealed, valve covers and intake are powdercoated, MM racing/street oil pump w/ cryo gearset, Nitto 315/45ZR-17 street drag radials on rear, Nitto 245/45ZR-17 Extreme Performance on front, mounted on chrome cobra R wheels, Fluidyne double core aluminum radiator, 97 cobra condenser, Kenwood cd player.Cylinder heads were removed and sent to heads up cylinder heads where the heads were cleaned up and had porting and bowl work done. Also installed were Manley high performance valve springs with Comp Cams XE270-AH 114 cams and adjustable cam gears, the cams were degreed, also has a short runner intake and IMRC deletes. Car was tuned by Mike Post at Dynotune MP.Vehicle is located in Lemont, IL.Asking $16,000 All reasonable offers considered.