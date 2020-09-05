1996 Saleen Starting Issues Help Please

Hello everybody. I have a problem with my Saleen that I just bought as a roller from Georgia. Recently I had a 96GT that was just rusted out so I pulled the motor and trans and keep in mind it was automatic. So I sold that 96GT and bought a 96 Saleen Roller. I put my 4.6 in it with a 99 Cobra trans and my original engine harness from my old 96GT. The problem is after the motor and transmission install I go to start it and I turn the key and I get nothing, No crank no start. All the wiring is installed correctly, All the grounds are new and were they should be, Brand new battery, I replaced the ignition switch just for the hell of it. The alternator tested fine when i took it to autozone. Clutch Safety Switch is fine. The issue is when I bought the car they gave me a Transmission harness for a 94-95GT so I plugged that in, My question is will the car still start with the wrong trans harness causing the PATS anti theft preventing me from starting it. I did order the correct harness for it and it should be here soon. It is a T45 out of a 99 cobra.I changed every single fuse and relay and its still doing the same thing, When I turn the key to start it even with the clutch pedal pressed I get absolutly nothing. The Anti Theft light turns off when I turn the key to the on position so I know thats fine. Just trying to get to the bottom of it. I replaced the ground wires that run from the drivers side of the motor and replaced all the battery terminals. Although I have the incorrect Transmission harness I just want to double check if that is the problem causing it not to start.
 

