1996 v6 auto won’t move!

So I recently bought a 96 mustang base model. Car runs but doesn’t move when in gear. It’s an automatic. When in park it holds like it should, but any other gear it doesn’t move. When shifting into gear from park or neutral the motor will bog a little as though it were shifting and then come right back. I can put the car in gear and push it as if it were in neutral. The lady I got it from saidnwhen she last drove it she heard a weird noise from the back and then it never moved again. I’ve eliminated the rear end as the wheels move without grinding or hesitation etc. So I guess my question is, what could it be? Anyone ever have this problem and can steer me in the right direction?
 

