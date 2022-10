Hey y’all I’m in need of some advice. A week back my transmission on my 2004 3.9 v6 5spd mustang blew and I’ve been trying to find a new one or just a replacement that isn’t over 2k, I keep seeing T50 transmissions for sale and I was wondering if that would even fit in the vehicle but I’ve also been told the right transmission was a T5 transmission so I’m just looking for some clarity in this whole mess of a situation so please help me