1997 Cobra (New Owner Questions)

D

dykzeul

New Member
Jun 7, 2017
4
0
1
31
Good afternoon, yesterday I picked up a clean 1997 Cobra, car has 90k on odometer, supposedly a TR3650 trans in a lakewood bell housing and a stock tail 01 cobra tailshaft (per previous owner). He wasnt very helpful..and could have been full of it.

Noticed a few issues on the 5 hour drive home.. and hopefully you guys can give me an idea of where to start..

TR3650 - Speedo/ ODO are not functioning.. what are my options to make this work? 4th gear does grind going in...assume a synchro is done or on its way. I get a driveline vibration at 60+ while letting off throttle or coasting in gear, once I apply power.. driveline vibration is gone. Car has 4.10 gears...

Crank trigger...I have never seen one of these on a car, only heard of them a handful of times.. what needs to happen to return this to stock and is there a benefit to leaving it on? Would the car have to be tuned for this to work?

Fuel pressure regulator, aeromotive brand, and I would assume an upgraded fuel pump with blue injectors which I thought were stock. I am having a hard time starting it, sometimes it fires immediately, sometimes I need to flutter the gas pedal for about 10 seconds while cranking. I do notice a fuel smell while this is happening, but dont know jack about the FPR and if it could be an issue, or maybe an evap issue.

Coilovers...SVE brand, they rode nice, but even adjusted all the way up, they sit entirely too low. What is a good option to provide a .5 (or around) drop, while retaining a good ride and handle quality?

Thanks for any help. New to the 4.6 beasts and trying to learn along the way.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra Convertible: Second Owner, Excellent Condition, Modified, 44,000 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
L 1997 Cobra Tune Question (and some background on the car) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
J Progress Thread ANYONE INSTALLED A 1997 COBRA REAR END ASSEMBLY IN 65 COUPE? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
C Any links that detail computer codes (inputs/outputs resulting in check engine lights) - 1997 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 5
9 1997 cobra SVT Tech Forum 12
B 1997 cobra motor finally toast after 180,000 miles 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 1997 Cobra Oem Spark Plug Wire Holders 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
9 Differences Between A 1997 - 1998 Cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
P Expired 1997 Cobra / 26,500 Original Miles / Phoenix, Az / $13,500 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
BarnStang For Sale 1997 Svt Cobra Coupe SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
G Buying A 1997 Procharged Cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
S New Member Stock 1997 Svt Cobra Convertible - Low End Na Torque Mods With Roots Later.. SVT Tech Forum 0
S New Member! Stock 1997 Svt Cobra Convertible - Compatible Parts List 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R 1997 Cobra Cylinder Heads 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired 1997 Cobra Project (over $30k Invested) SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
F Progress Thread Is This 1997 Mustang Cobra Worth It? SVT Tech Forum 1
86bandit 1997 Cobra Wiring Diagram SVT Tech Forum 2
Bolt on 5.0 1997 Cobra Fuel Rail 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 1997 Cobra Convertible Sale Value? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Memphis_Cobra 1997 Cobra Issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Akali47 1997 Cobra The Welcome Wagon 1
VicFloCali11 Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra Convertible SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
VicFloCali11 Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra Convertible Blk 60k SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
G Wtb 1997 Cobra Wheels W/charcoal Pockets Other Classifieds 0
R Expired 1997 Mustang Convertible Cobra Steeda Vortech Supercharged 54k Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
BGR Expired 1997 Svt Cobra SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
P Expired F/s- Red 1997 Svt Cobra (northgeorgia) SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
B Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra 42k Original Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
BGR Expired 1997 Mustang Cobra SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
quigs_dpfd SOLD 1997 Mustang Cobra Conv't Only 3,184 Original Miles!!! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
C Expired 1997 Svt Cobra SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
1987Rock Suspension 1997 Cobra Front Lca Removal Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
B Expired Fs: 1997 Black On Black Cobra Coupe. Procharged And Fully Built. Motivated Seller! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
ppartain 1997 Cobra Intake/imrc Gaskets SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
B Expired 1997 Cobra 42k original miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
T SOLD 1997 Cobra Cams Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
T Expired F/S/T Gorgeous 1997 Cobra 94K mi SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
E 1997 Gt/ Cobra Shell SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
S Fs: 1997 Cobra - Rio Red - 71,000 Miles - Rhode Island SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
Traveler327 Mustang Cobra 1997 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
J 1997 Svt Cobra Advice For Mods SVT Tech Forum 0
B Which Cai Do I Go With On A 1997 Cobra... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
V Fs: 1997 Rio Red Cobra C Motor Black Interior Great Price SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
E 1997 Cobra Convertible SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
B 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra $9,500 w/pics SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
B 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra $9,500.00 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
J 1997 Cobra FYI SVT Tech Forum 1
N 1997 Gt 4.6 L Vs. Cobra SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
quigs_dpfd 1997 Mustang Cobra Convertible With 2400 ORIG MILES!!!! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 11
N 1997 Supercharged Mustang Cobra - XTRA CLEAN - New Forged Motor! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom