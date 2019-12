I have a 1997 3.8 v6. The heater pipe that comes out of the top of the water pump rusted off just above where the o-ring goes on it. I'm thinking about just getting a nipple that will fit in the top side of the water pump and putting it in with jb weld. Then I could just get some hose and attach it with clamps. What are thoughts on that holding. Or any other ideas. Thanks