1997 Mustang Engine Swap.. Am i hurting the new engine?

Hi,Any specific reason you run 10-30 vs 5-20wt? I add a Mechanical oil pressure gauge on near every motor I’ve ever cared about. Simple, they never lie, provides clues to the motor’s inner health.So, from the 2V 4.6 in your 97’ GT, you swapped in an 11’ CVPI 2V 4.6..Curious..Did your 97’s 4.6l have the PI swap done?Better Cams/Heads/Intake. (90% Intake). This is a combo from Ford made specific to boost the 96’-97’ GT’s HP/Tq output. You buy the parts & install (or have another install).No Computer Tuning required.If the previous owner did the Factory PI swap, the 97’ would’ve jumped from 215HP to around 260HP, CR would be higher (10.5:1 with the 96’-97’s Pistons) adding a few more HP, but you needed to run 91 Octane.The 2011 4.6l CVPI rates @250HP.Most 96’-97’ Owners did this swap.Any questions, feel free to ask. I’d posted a link for more on the 4.6’s down below.So, Driving aggressively is not going to hurt your healthy 4.6l providing you stay within the limits of the motor, and solidly maintain it.4.6’s are a very Sound setup, internally balanced, near square Bore/Stroke (90.2mm, 90mm).Valve seals were an issue in the earlier motors Heads (like your 2V 97’). This was addressed in the PI 2V Heads, later Heads, or by installing good Viton Seals.4.6l Modular motors used a few blocks over their 91’-2011’ timeline. Romeo, Windsor, Tekskid, WAP, & if you ever want to swap modular parts, This can get quite confusing..Lots of archived info on this subject on Stangnet.Yes. Were (internal) 4.6l engine changes between 1997-2011. More due to the 97’ being a Romeo motor, the 11’ Mustang GT became a completely different platform. Earlier (to 2004) changes were mostly different in physical size/setup, not HP gains.Mustang GT’s began running 3 Valve Heads 2005+.w/ Variable Valve Timing.If you’re asking if the Mustang’s motors are different than the CVPI motors, same year vs.year- they’re (internally) much the same stout platform.But Mustangs GT Motors evolved so much further, externally..As you mentioned, several top end changes did occur, such as Heads, intake manifolds, Cams, TB’s, exhaust Manifolds & systems, air boxes, tuning, DBW, etc. 2005 hit, then GT’s really became different. 2011 hit, and the 5.0l displacement was back...150HP over the 4.6l 2011 CVPI’s.Good info on the 4.6l Modular Motors to feed some of your curiosity....Good luck with it, the 4.6’s have been at 400K and still run strong. Maintain it.Best!-John