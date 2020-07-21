1997 Mustang Engine Swap.. Am i hurting the new engine?

Warleader165
New Member
-
- Jan 27, 2020
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 22
Hi i'm still pretty new to mechanical work and just interested in seeing if i could possibly be damaging my new engine.
I use 10w30 Synthetic oil. (Recommended 5w20)
I have a 97 Mustang GT, recently swapped with a 2011 CVPI engine 105k miles (Put in when it had 95k). I've put a good 10k miles on the engine within 5 months (I do A LOT of driving).
Also is there a difference from the 97 4.6 to the 2011 4.6 apart from intake and heads? Are the police interceptors different?
I've also swapped out the timing chains (Started knocking against cover at 100k).
I wanted to know if these engines are reliable and strong, i do race the car everyday (Transmission was built for it, it's standard).. i don't know what kind of wear i'm putting on it and i'm just curious.. i'm not really easy on it apart from when i first put it in, i broke it in the first 1000 miles since the police car sat for awhile. What mileage do these engines usually last? My old 4.6 engine started smoking blue lightly around 190k (Estimated) odo stopped at 142k.
FYI: I'm not a crazy driver or anything, i respect other motorist etc.. i just enjoy the speed and feel of the car.
This is strictly out of curiosity so i really appreciate the replies!
Thank you all!
I use 10w30 Synthetic oil. (Recommended 5w20)
I have a 97 Mustang GT, recently swapped with a 2011 CVPI engine 105k miles (Put in when it had 95k). I've put a good 10k miles on the engine within 5 months (I do A LOT of driving).
Also is there a difference from the 97 4.6 to the 2011 4.6 apart from intake and heads? Are the police interceptors different?
I've also swapped out the timing chains (Started knocking against cover at 100k).
I wanted to know if these engines are reliable and strong, i do race the car everyday (Transmission was built for it, it's standard).. i don't know what kind of wear i'm putting on it and i'm just curious.. i'm not really easy on it apart from when i first put it in, i broke it in the first 1000 miles since the police car sat for awhile. What mileage do these engines usually last? My old 4.6 engine started smoking blue lightly around 190k (Estimated) odo stopped at 142k.
FYI: I'm not a crazy driver or anything, i respect other motorist etc.. i just enjoy the speed and feel of the car.
This is strictly out of curiosity so i really appreciate the replies!
Thank you all!