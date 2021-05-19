1997 Mustang GT 4.6 to 5.3 Chevy Swap

Hello!

I wanted to switch out my 4.6 & T45 Ford to a 5.3 & T56 Chevy Engine & Trans.



My local yard has the engine for $600 w/ 94k miles on it.



I know il need to purchase the kit for the engine mounts, purchase aftermarket gauges and clutch kit for the T56.



My only concern mainly is the air conditioning.. I live in texas so this is desperately needed! How would i go about hooking this up?? Could i use the 4.6 lines and buy some sort of conversion kit for the chevys AC compressor?



My mechanics skills are decent, i'm still learning some as i go along..



What else would i need to do apart from the mounts aswell??



Any issues i could possibly run into along the way?



I believe someone said something about the Kmember



Any help is greatly appreciated!!