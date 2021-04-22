1997 Mustang GT HP/TQ Potential Gains w these mods

Hello, i'm not sure if i'm posting in the correct section or not so i apologize in advance if this is the wrong spot.



I have a 97 Mustang GT, last year i swapped out the engine due to a thrown rod, i put in the 2011 crown vic 4.6 2V PI engine. (EST 115k miles as of now) & swapped out to a 99 cobra trans (Not sure if there is any difference, the 97 trans had bad syncros).



I've also added a cold air intake, bigger throttle body and coil packs.



My plans are to purchase cams, bigger fuel injectors and an SCT tuner kit next week but wanted to see if it would be worth the gains. (I'm going to be installing myself so the shop fees won't be included).



What type of HP/TQ gains could i be looking at once the cams & injectors are installed with a proper tune? I know at the moment i'm not taking advantage of my PI heads & intake.. The car runs fine as it is but would love more power.



Thank you!