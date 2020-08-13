1997 Mustang GT overheating badly - Tried almost everything

Warleader165
I have a 97 Mustang GT, engine swapped w a 2011 crown vic police, 105k miles (Roughly).
I've replaced the waterpump, thermostat, radiator fan, coolant, tried to purge the system (Not too sure how exactly but I let it run w the cap off until thermostat opened up and bubbles came up)..
I've even installed a new gauge, I was on the highway hottest it read was 235 degrees w AC on, stopped in traffic, 107 degree weather. I know this is bad temps for this 4.6.
My temps usually run 210 - 224 w AC on in traffic, this was the only time it reached 235..
I'm not sure if I did any damage (I hope not) but it's not running any differently.
Any help is GREATLY APPRECIATED!!!
Thank you.
