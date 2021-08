Hello I have a 97 5 speed gt. I had the tranny rebuilt and put in a new clutch flywheel and clutch cable with an aluminum quadrant. After I replaced the cable it would go into gear but after a few days it would stop going in gear so I tightened and so on but the pedal feels way to hard to push so I loosened and it won’t go in gear and I tightened same thing. Now when I push the clutch in there’s almost no travel in pedal and it still won’t go in gear please help I’m out of ideas